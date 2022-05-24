Thomas Tuchel makes prediction about Man United and Tottenham next season

Thomas Tuchel is predicting that both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will be involved in the Premier League title race next season.

The Red Devils ended a hugely disappointing campaign on a negative note when they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon, leaving them in sixth place in the table.

Tottenham, meanwhile, secured their place in the Champions League for next season by finishing fourth in the Premier League thanks to their 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Chelsea FC signed off for the season with a 2-1 home win over Watford at Stamford Bridge, a result which left them in third place in the table in Tuchel’s first full season in charge at the south west London club.

Attentions will now turn to the summer transfer window and the players the major clubs will look to sign to strengthen their squads as they look to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the top of the table.

Manchester United could be set to invest heavily in their squad as they prepare for Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge at Old Trafford, and Spurs could also be active in the transfer window as they prepare for a return to the Champions League under Antonio Conte.

And Chelsea FC boss Tuchel feels that the Premier League title race will be even more competitive next season, with the likes of Manchester United and Spurs set to be part of the chase.

Speaking on Sunday after his side’s victory over Watford, Tuchel said of the title race next season: “It will be a super tough race.

“Manchester United will be in the race and Tottenham will be in the race with Antonio Conte, for sure.

“We want to stay in the race and Liverpool and Man City do everything to make their squads bigger and they set the standard so high. This is the challenge in which we compete.”

After Sunday’s triumph at Carrow Road, Spurs boss Conte refused to commit his future to the north London club despite having guided them into the top four.

“I always said at the end of the season, we will speak with the club and find the best solution for me and the club,” said Conte. “Now for me, the club and the players it’s good to have three, four, five days of rest.

“Then with the mind clear, you can consider the whole season. You have to be calm before you talk. There is a lot of emotion in my mind, my heart now. For this reason, it would be good to rest for four or five days, meet the club and find the best possible solution.”

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip