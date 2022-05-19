Manchester United are weighing up a move to sign Sven Botman from Lille this summer, according to reports.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Red Devils are keen on a deal to bring the 22-year-old to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag sets about adding to his squad ahead of his first season in charge.

According to the article, Manchester United are looking to beat Italian club AC Milan to the signature of the Netherlands Under-21 defender as they aim to bolster their options at the back.

The story says that AC Milan are in “advanced talks” to sign Botman this summer, but Manchester United are now ready to hijack that deal.

It’s claimed that incoming Red Devils boss Ten Hag is an “admirer” of the left-sided centre-half, who has scored three goals and made one assist in 24 Ligue 1 games for Lille this season.

The article also says that Manchester United chiefs have agreed that “preliminary talks” about a move for Botman would take place shortly.

Botman has made a total of 30 appearances in all competitions for Lille this season. He was given his senior debut at Ajax by Ten Hag back in June 2018, before he ended up securing a transfer to Lille in July 2020.

The 6ft 5ins centre-half, who came through Ajax’s youth system, has made seven appearances for the Netherlands Under-21s but is yet to feature for his country’s senior team.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to end what has been a disappointing season on a positive note when they travel to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip