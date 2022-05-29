Manchester United are poised to make a “final push” to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer, with the midfielder Erik ten Hag’s number one midfield target, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are looking to bring the Portuguese midfielder to Old Trafford as one of Ten Hag’s first signings as Manchester United boss.

The same story says that United have been tracking Neves for the last year and had a £35m bid for the Portugal international rejected in the January transfer window.

Now, it is claimed, the Red Devils are ready to try again to bring Neves to Old Trafford as they look to add to their squad – and new boss Ten Hag is said to be a “big fan” of the 25-year-old midfielder.

However, the article also says that FC Barcelona are also interested in the midfielder, whose contract at Molineux is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The story also reports that Wolves informed Manchester United that they would want around £40m for the midfielder in January – but now they would be looking for a fee closer to £50m.

In the same article, it is also claimed that Neves is seen as Ten Hag’s “number one” target to bolster his midfield ahead of his first season in charge at Old Trafford.

Neves signed for Wolves from Portuguese side FC Porto in the summer of 2017 and has been a regular fixture in the starting line-up since then, notching up more than 200 appearances in all competitions and scoring 24 goals.

He helped Wolves to gain promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship title in his first season at the club and has been a consistent performer for the English club.

The midfielder scored four goals and made two assists in 33 games for Wolves in the Premier League this season as they finished in 10th in the table. He also featured five times for Portugal in their recent World Cup qualifying campaign.

