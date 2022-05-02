Paul Merson makes Man United prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Paul Merson is predicting that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United at the end of the Premier League season.

The Portugal international moved back to Manchester United on a free transfer last summer after he called time on his career at Juventus in favour of an emotional return to Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old has defied his age by producing a prolific season in a Manchester United shirt following a return of 17 goals in 28 games in the Premier League this term.

Only Liverpool FC striker Mohamed Salah has scored more times than Ronaldo in the Premier League to highlight Ronaldo’s incredible goal-scoring form.

The former Real Madrid forward has also netted six times in seven games in the Champions League to underline Ronaldo’s continued ability to decide games in Europe’s premier club competition.

Erik ten Haag is set to take over the reins of Manchester United from interim head coach Ralf Rangnick in the summer to cast doubt on the veteran forward’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson reckons Ronaldo will leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window, tipping the Portugal legend to link up with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

“This might be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last year in the Premier League,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“He’ll want to play in the Champions League – he’s played in it all his career. I’d be surprised if Erik ten Hag wants him there to be honest – he’s trying to build his team, and Ronaldo is 37 years old.

“PSG could go for him and make him their short-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe. PSG only want one thing – the Champions League. Ronaldo is a proven asset in the competition – he’s scored goals, he sells shirts, he’s done it all.

“Ligue 1 is an easy league, and Ronaldo will be able to focus on the Champions League at PSG. With Lionel Messi already at the club, we may well see two of the greatest players of all time playing for the same team.”

Ronaldo won’t add any silverware to his Manchester United haul from his first stint at the club when the 37-year-old won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup twice and the Champions League.

