Manchester United are “extremely close” to signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of potential signings since the Premier League season came to its conclusion last week after a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils.

Manchester United finished in sixth position in the Premier League table after the 20-time English champions ended the season with a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.

Erik ten Hag has already replaced interim Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford to usher in a hopeful new era at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s mixed reign.

Nunez has been linked with a move to the Premier League since the Uruguay international scored against Liverpool FC in the Champions League knockout stage.

The 22-year-old scored 26 times in 28 games in the Primeira Liga this term, while Nunez netted six times in 10 fixtures in the Champions League to help Benfica reach the round of 16.

Transfer insider Jones claimed that Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Benfica to sign the prolific Uruguay international this summer.

“One source described this deal to United to me as being ‘extremely close’,” Jones told GiveMeSport, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“They consider Atletico Madrid as their main rivals to sign him, from what I hear, but obviously, loads around Europe are looking.

“If Darwin does move to Old Trafford, it will be a brilliant signing for the Ten Hag era.”

Nunez has scored 48 times in 85 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at Benfica following his move from Spanish Segunda Division side in 2020.

The Benfica striker has already netted two goals in nine appearances for the Uruguay national team.

