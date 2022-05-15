Manchester United are set to miss out on the signing of FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils are keen to sign De Jong in order to reunite the Netherlands international with his former Ajax boss and incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The same article states that Ten Hag wants the promising FC Barcelona midfielder to bolster his options in the middle of the park ahead of his first season in charge of the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have attempted to contact De Jong to discuss his potential interest in a £75m switch to the Old Trafford side ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Daily Star reveal that the Dutch midfielder has reservations about linking up with his former Ajax boss seeing as Manchester United can’t offer De Jong the opportunity to play in the Champions League next term.

The media outlet add that De Jong is eager to fight for his place at FC Barcelona despite a difficult season under Xavi where the Dutch midfielder fell down the pecking order at the Spanish giants.

De Jong has scored 13 times in 139 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at FC Barcelona after his big-money move to the Catalan side from Ajax in 2019.

