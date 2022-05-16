Gossip

New Man United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Chelsea FC star N'Golo Kante - report

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Monday 16 May 2022, 06:00 UK
N'Golo Kante
N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports / Handout)

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Dutch coach is hoping to add the World Cup winner to his Manchester United team ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that Ten Hag believes Kante’s “ability, experience and hunger” will prove vital for the younger members of the Manchester United squad next term.

According to the same story, Manchester United believe that Chelsea FC could be convinced to sell Kante in the upcoming transfer window seeing as Thomas Tuchel is set to overhaul the Blues’ squad this summer.

The Daily Mirror highlight that the Red Devils have been linked with a host of midfielders since Ten Hag was confirmed as the next permanent Manchester United manager.

The newspaper report names Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni, FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong and West Ham’s talismanic Declan Rice as other potential targets.

Kante is by far the oldest of the midfielders linked with Manchester United. He also boasts the most experience at the top level, having won multiple major trophies including back-to-back titles with Leicester City and Chelsea FC in 2015 and 2016.

The French midfielder started on the bench for Chelsea FC’s penalty shootout defeat by Liverpool FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Kante has scored two goals and has made five assists in 40 appearances in all competitions this term.

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their final game of the season on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Erik ten Hag
Man United set to miss out on signing FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong - report
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Croatia attacker ‘appreciated’ by Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel
Gossip
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC set to announce signing of Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho - report
Gary Neville
Gary Neville predicts where Arsenal, Tottenham will finish
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s penalty shootout win over Chelsea FC in FA Cup final
Related Articles

Home »
Gossip
Erik ten Hag
Man United set to miss out on signing FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong - report
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Croatia attacker ‘appreciated’ by Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel
Gossip
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC set to announce signing of Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho - report
Gary Neville
Gary Neville predicts where Arsenal, Tottenham will finish
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s penalty shootout win over Chelsea FC in FA Cup final
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature