Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Dutch coach is hoping to add the World Cup winner to his Manchester United team ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that Ten Hag believes Kante’s “ability, experience and hunger” will prove vital for the younger members of the Manchester United squad next term.

According to the same story, Manchester United believe that Chelsea FC could be convinced to sell Kante in the upcoming transfer window seeing as Thomas Tuchel is set to overhaul the Blues’ squad this summer.

The Daily Mirror highlight that the Red Devils have been linked with a host of midfielders since Ten Hag was confirmed as the next permanent Manchester United manager.

The newspaper report names Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni, FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong and West Ham’s talismanic Declan Rice as other potential targets.

Kante is by far the oldest of the midfielders linked with Manchester United. He also boasts the most experience at the top level, having won multiple major trophies including back-to-back titles with Leicester City and Chelsea FC in 2015 and 2016.

The French midfielder started on the bench for Chelsea FC’s penalty shootout defeat by Liverpool FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Kante has scored two goals and has made five assists in 40 appearances in all competitions this term.

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their final game of the season on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip