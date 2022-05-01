Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Brentford

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will secure a comfortable win against Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Thursday night after Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out Marcos Alonso’s opener in the mid-week clash.

Manchester United are in sixth position in the Premier League table but Ralf Rangnick’s side appear unlikely to overhaul Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the top five.

The 20-time English champions have recorded one win in their last six games in the Premier League to all but end their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

Rangnick’s side will take a Brentford outfit that have won four of their last six Premier League games and Thomas Frank’s men are unbeaten in their last top-four outings.

Brentford recorded impressive wins against Chelsea FC, West Ham and Watford before a goalless stalemate with Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday night.

“Manchester United are so passive at the moment that it’s hard to see them beating anyone, but maybe the Old Trafford crowd will galvanise them this time. Something has to,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Brentford have been on an amazing run and they will pose a threat if they can get Christian Eriksen on the ball, but I’m still going for a United win even though I have been wrong before when I’ve forecast an improved performance from them.”

Manchester United were 3-1 winners against Brentford in the reverse fixture at the Brentford Community Stadium back in January thanks to goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils will take on Brighton in their next Premier League game next Saturday.

