Paul Merson states his prediction for Man United v Brentford

Paul Merson is backing Brentford to continue their excellent form and secure a point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils are trailing Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to secure a Champions League spot following a dismal run of form over the past couple of months.

Manchester United have earned a mere five points from their last six games in the Premier League to effectively end their realistic hopes of finishing in fourth place.

Brentford, on the other hand, have earned 13 points from their past six games to hoist Thomas Frank’s men into 14th position in the Premier League table.

The Bees were 4-1 winners against Chelsea FC last month and the promoted side showed resilience to secure a goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Brentford to hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Monday night.

“Manchester United have more immediate concerns, however, and this’ll be a hard game for them,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“The way Brentford have been playing, they could pull this off. Who would’ve thought this was possible one, two, or ten years ago?

“Brentford are going to go out there expecting to win this game. They’ll have a go at Manchester United and I think they’ll cause them a few problems this weekend.”

Manchester United secured a 3-1 win against Brentford in their first-ever meeting in the Premier League back in January.

Goals from Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood secured three points at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Manchester United will make the trip to Brighton in their penultimate game of the Premier League season next weekend.

The Red Devils finish the 2021-22 season with an away fixture at Crystal Palace.

