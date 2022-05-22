Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Aston Villa

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to retain their Premier League title on Sunday thanks to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa at The Etihad.

Manchester City squandered their chance to effectively retain their crown last weekend after the Citizens were held to a 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty in east London to leave the door slightly ajar for their bitter rivals Liverpool FC to complete an incredible comeback in the title race.

For Liverpool FC to win their second Premier League crown, the Reds would need their former captain Steven Gerrard and his Villa side to deny Manchester City a win at The Etihad.

The Citizens have lost two of their three games in the Premier League this season at The Etihad following losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

Villa drew 1-1 with Burnley in their mid-week fixture to leave Gerrard’s side with two victories in their last six outings in the English top flight.

The Birmingham side have more Liverpool FC connections in their squad with Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings two players who featured under Klopp at Liverpool FC.

But BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Manchester City will win the Premier League title thanks to a comfortable win over Villa.

“We’ve seen in the past few weeks how good Manchester City and Liverpool are when they go behind in games, not just when they are bossing them and in front,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“City have lost once in the Premier League since the end of October – that’s how good they are. It’s a similar story with Liverpool too, and both teams are simply miles ahead of everyone else.

“So, if there is any sort of setback for City or indeed Liverpool during Sunday’s games – let’s just say one of them is a goal down at half-time – you know they are both capable of recovering from it and finding a response.

“I don’t see that scenario even happening though. We know how good this City team is, and I fully expect them to go on and clinch the title without another wobble like the one we saw at West Ham.”

Manchester City have won their last six games against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

