Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Brentford

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to claim a narrow win over Brentford in Monday night’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils head into the game after having come from behind to earn a point in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Manchester United have been in poor form in all competitions under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, with the Red Devils having now only won two of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Rangnick’s side began the weekend in sixth place in the Premier League table, having only won one of their last five outings in the English top flight.

Brentford, meanwhile, head into the game after having earned a hard-fought point in a goalless draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur in last weekend’s clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The Bees began the weekend in 12th place in the table, with Brentford having won three of their last five games in the Premier League.

Despite the visitors’ recent solid form, former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen feels that the Red Devils will have slightly too much for Brentford in Monday night’s game at Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Now United have little to play for, I’m curious whether Ralf Rangnick will change the personnel.

“There’s a lot of promising youngsters at the club, now would be an ideal opportunity for them to get some game time ahead of the new boss coming in this summer.

“Brentford have had such a great season and can travel to Old Trafford full of confidence after that draw against Spurs. They’ve been very organised in recent weeks, and make it difficult for each side they face.

“I’m still going to pick United. Brentford will be difficult to break down, I’m going for 1-0.”

Manchester United – who started the weekend sixth in the Premier League table – will take on Brighton and Crystal Palace in their final two Premier League games.

