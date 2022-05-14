Mark Lawrenson predicts outcome of Newcastle United v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will drop points in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday night.

The Gunners lost 3-0 to Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night, a result which cut down their lead to a point over their bitter rivals in the race to secure the final Champions League qualification spot.

Harry Kane broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the north London derby in the 22nd minute before the England international doubled the home side’s lead 15 minutes later to put Antonio Conte’s side in control after Rob Holding was sent off.

Son Heung-min sealed a resounding win in the 47th minute to move Spurs to within a point of Arsenal ahead of the final two games of the Premier League season.

Arsenal’s derby loss ended their four-game winning streak and left their hopes of securing a place in next season’s Champions League competition in doubt.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Newcastle to hold Arsenal to a draw in their Premier League clash at St James’ Park on Monday night.

“Arsenal endured a horrible night in Thursday’s north London derby, but they cannot afford to dwell on what went wrong for them against Spurs,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“It’s typical Arsenal, really, because they always seem to get themselves in a good position but whenever something goes against them, they just seem to collapse. At times this season it has looked like they have become stronger mentally – but they haven’t.

“They are under pressure now, too. If Spurs beat Burnley on Sunday, and I think they will, then Arsenal will have to win at St James’ Park or fourth place will be out of their hands on the final day of the season.

“We know Tottenham have a record of messing up too, but they play bottom side Norwich on the final day and Arsenal obviously do not want to be relying on the Canaries to do them a favour.

“That might be the scenario the Gunners are facing, though.

“We all know how much Newcastle have improved in the past few months, and they have been very strong at St James’ Park. Beating them there is a very big ask.”

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Newcastle in the reverse fixture at The Emirates back in November thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners have won all of their past six meetings against the Magpies.

