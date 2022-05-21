Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Norwich v Tottenham

Paul Merson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to book their spot in the Champions League next season with a 2-1 win away to Norwich City on Sunday.

Spurs head into the game having taken control of the top-four race thanks to their recent wins against Arsenal and Burnley.

Antonio Conte’s side are currently fourth in the table and two points ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal heading into the final round of fixtures, with the Lilywhites only needing a point against the Canaries to secure a spot in the Champions League qualification places.

Arsenal’s recent defeats by Tottenham and Newcastle have allowed their north London rivals to leapfrog them in the table and move into the driving seat for a top-four finish.

Norwich City are rock bottom of the table, having been relegated from the Premier League and having only collected five wins all season.

Former Arsenal and England star Merson feels that there could be some drama at Carrow Road on Sunday, but he is tipping Spurs to come out on top and secure their place in the Champions League via a top-four finish.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “It’s probably a strange thing to say because Norwich are rock bottom and were the first team to suffer relegation, but they always have their moments in football matches.

“They were battered 3-0 by Leicester last time out, but they had a lot of good chances to score in the first half. If they can put away some of the chances they create, there could be a bit of drama, but the way they approach games could play into Tottenham’s hands.

“I’ll only say one thing – if Spurs can’t beat Norwich City on the last day of the season with a place in the Premier League top four at stake, what’s the point of them being in the UEFA Champions League in the first place?

“Son Heung-Min and Mohamed Salah are going head-to-head for the Golden Boot, I have a funny feeling they might end up sharing it!”

Tottenham have won three of their last five games in the Premier League to boost their top-four bid, while Norwich have lost four of their last five outings.

Recent history favours the north Londoners, with Norwich City having won just one of their past nine league games against Tottenham Hotspur heading into Sunday’s clash at Carrow Road.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip