Paul Merson predicts the winner of Liverpool FC v Real Madrid

Paul Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to comfortably beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

The Reds secured their spot in the European showpiece thanks to a 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal in midweek, with Jurgen Klopp’s men coming from two goals down in Spain to win 5-2 on aggregate.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, booked their place in the final in Paris with a remarkable last-gasp victory over Manchester City, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side scored second-half two-stoppage time goals and then won the tie in extra-time.

The stage is now set for a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final, when Real Madrid beat Liverpool FC 3-1 to win the trophy.

Former Arsenal and England star Merson is confident that the Reds will simply have too much for the Spanish side in the final in Paris on 28 May.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star over the weekend, Merson said: “The quadruple is well and truly on for Liverpool now because I don’t know how Manchester City pick themselves up after this week’s disaster.

“What happened to City against Real Madrid, I’ve never seen anything like it. They were as comfortable as it gets and then… wow. Rattle someone sometimes and they break. That’s what happened to City. They had the Champions League final in their hands and threw it away. This affects them hugely now.”

He continued: “Liverpool will beat Real Madrid. They won’t mess about. They will have too much for them in the Champions League Final.

“Chelsea in the FA Cup Final is the harder game for them in my opinion. The last three times they’ve played each other the game’s ended in a draw. And let’s face it, Chelsea should have won the Carabao Cup Final. They were the better team.”

Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah turned up the heat ahead of the final last week when he posted a tweet aimed at Real Madrid, saying: “We have a score to settle.”

Liverpool FC, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham on Saturday night, will return to Premier League action on Tuesday when they travel to take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side.

They will then face Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final on Saturday before their final two Premier League games against Southampton and Wolves.

