Steven Gerrard backed Liverpool FC to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday night by challenging for the major honours again next season.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced a sparkling performance as the Reds suffered a narrow defeat in Paris and missed the chance to end the season with a treble of trophies following their League Cup and FA Cup wins earlier in the campaign.

After kick-off at the Stade de France was delayed by half an hour due to problems with fans getting into the stadium, Liverpool FC started the brighter and enjoyed the majority of the chances in the first half, with Sadio Mane forcing a good save from Thibaut Courtois.

However, the two teams went in level at the break and it was Real Madrid who made the breakthough in the 59th minute when Vinícius Junior was on hand to tap home Federico Valverde’s low cross.

Courtois produced further fine saves in the second half, notably denying Mohamed Salah at point-blank range at his left-hand post and touching substitute Diogo Jota’s effort behind for a corner in the 79th minute.

The former Chelsea FC shot-stopper then produced another fine save to deny Salah in the 83rd minute as Liverpool FC pushed for an equaliser but the Merseyside outfit were unable to make the breakthrough as Real Madrid claimed their 14th European cup.

“He [Courtois] was the best player on the pitch,” Gerrard said on BT Sport shortly after the final whistle. “It will be a head-scratcher for Liverpool because they didn’t do much wrong.”

He continued: “I don’t think Liverpool did anything wrong individually or collectively. It’s not every game you come up against a keeper in world-class form. They were on the verge of a phenomenal season, but unfortunately they just fell short in the last couple of weeks.

“I have no doubt that they’ll bounce back and go for everything next year.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could not hide his delight at the result, saying on BT Sport: “I can’t believe it. We had a fantastic season. We did really well. It was a difficult game and we suffered a lot, more so in the first half. In the end I think we deserved to win this competition.

“We’re really happy. What can I say? I can’t say more.”

