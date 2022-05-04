Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to make it through to the Champions League final by beating Real Madrid in Spain on Wednesday night.

The Citizens head into the game after having sealed a thrilling 4-3 victory over los Blancos in the first leg at The Etihad last week, leaving them with a slender advantage going into the return leg tonight.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are facing off for the chance to take on Liverpool FC in the Champions League final at the end of the month, after the Reds claimed a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal in their semi-final tie on Tuesday night.

This is only Manchester City’s third Champions League semi-final, all of which have come in the last seven seasons, as they bid to make it through to the final for the second year running.

History certainly favours City heading into this game – Real Madrid have never come from behind to win a European Cup semi-final after losing the first leg, home or away, having been eliminated on all eight previous occasions.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen feels that the Citizens will have just enough to edge to victory at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, and he is tipping them to claim a 2-1 win in Spain, which would mean a 6-4 victory on aggregate.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “The first leg was a classic, this one should be just as dramatic.

“For Real, only losing by a goal was a brilliant result for them, and they’ll be hoping for more heroics at the Bernabeu. Benzema has obviously been incredible in this competition, Real will need more of the same if they are to go through.

“For City, I’m not sure how they didn’t win by more. They could have been three or four up in the first half, but didn’t take their chances and were left to rue them. There was some excellent performances in the side, but De Bruyne and Silva were simply brilliant.

“If City play like they did in Manchester, I think they will go through. The atmosphere in Madrid will be amazing, and Real will try to take the game to City. That should suit City though, and I can see them winning this 2-1.”

The Citizens have been in fine form on the continent heading into this game, with Pep Guardiola’s side having won 14 of their last 22 away European matches.

They will switch their focus back to Premier League affairs when they take on Newcastle at home on Sunday afternoon.

