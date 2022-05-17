Jamie Carragher raves about ‘special’ Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Southampton

Jamie Carragher hailed “special” Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool FC kept their Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-1 win at Southampton on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC made a difficult start to the Premier League clash when Southampton took the lead inside 13 minutes in controversial circumstances.

Diogo Jota appeared to be fouled in Southampton’s half before Nathan Redmond’s shot was deflected past Alisson Becker to give the hosts an unlikely lead.

Takumi Minamino, who spent six months on loan at Southampton last season, levelled for the title challengers 14 minutes later with a clinical finish.

Jurgen Klopp turned to super sub Divock Origi in the second half but the Belgium international wasn’t needed as Joel Matip scored the decisive goal.

The former Cameroon international’s looping header beat Alex McCarthy to secure three points for Liverpool FC and move Klopp’s side to within a point of leaders Manchester City.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher heaped praise on Klopp for guiding Liverpool FC to the brink of history with a quadruple still on the cards for the Reds.

“What Klopp has created right throughout this club and the standard he expects – he’s just an absolute revelation,” Carragher told Sky Sports after Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win.

“What Klopp and Liverpool FC went through last season in terms of the results, they had a really tough season, he lost his mother through COVID, he said it was the toughest season of his life.

“To come back and to be in the position that Liverpool FC are in by signing one player in the summer – a squad player in Ibrahima Konate, who was unbelievable here tonight.

“To be in a position to do something that’s never been done before… yes the players deserve unavailable credit but it’s all down to that man. Liverpool FC have a very, very special man at the top of their club.”

The Reds, who won the FA Cup thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea FC at Wembley on Saturday evening, will face Wolves at Anfield on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season this Sunday.

Manchester City will host former Liverpool FC captain Steven Gerrard and his Aston Villa team at the Etihad Stadium in the season finale.

Liverpool FC will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday 28 May.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip