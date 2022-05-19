Fabrizio Romano provides update on Tottenham link to Paulo Dybala

Tottenham Hotspur have not yet opened talks about a deal to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentina international is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to leave the Serie A club on a free transfer once his deal expires.

Reports this week have linked Spurs with an interest in the 28-year-old attacking midfielder as Tottenham begin to think about their summer transfer plans.

However, Italian reporter Romano has now played down the suggestions that Spurs have begun making a move for the Argentine attacker, saying that the north London club are yet to hold talks with Antonio Conte about their transfer plans.

Posting on his personal Twitter account on Wednesday, Romano said: “Tottenham have not opened talks to sign Paulo Dybala, as of today. There are no negotiations ongoing – ofc, the situation for Dybala’s future is still open as he’s available on a free transfer.

“Antonio Conte will meet Tottenham board soon to discuss future plans.”

Dybala has scored 10 goals and made five assists in 28 Serie A games for the Italian club this season. He also scored three times and made one assist in four Champions League games.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are preparing for their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday when they travel to take on Norwich City.

Spurs head into the game in fourth spot in the Premier League table and know that they will secure a top-four finish as long as they avoid defeat against the Canaries.

