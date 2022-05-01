Paul Merson states his prediction for Tottenham v Leicester

Paul Merson is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will secure a 3-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon to put Arsenal under pressure in the top-four race.

Spurs have failed to win their last two Premier League games to lose ground on Arsenal as Antonio Conte looks to steer the Lilywhites to a Champions League qualification spot.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Brighton to end an impressive winning run before Spurs were held to a goalless draw with Brentford in their last Premier League outing.

Conte’s side will make the trip to title challengers Liverpool FC next weekend so Tottenham are under pressure to secure maximum points on Sunday afternoon.

Leicester have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to leave the Foxes in tenth position in the English top flight.

The Foxes played out a 1-1 draw with AS Roma in the first leg of their Uefa Conference League semi-final on Thursday night ahead of the return trip to the Italian capital next weekend.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Spurs to secure a 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday.

“From Leicester’s point of view, this is not an interesting game,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“They have two big matches against Roma with this fixture in between, and I’m sure they’ll rest a few players here.

“Harry Kane’s transfer situation remains uncertain at Tottenham. It all depends on whether they can finish in the top four in the next few weeks. He has a chance of beating Alan Shearer’s record, and it can only happen at Tottenham.

“He can’t do it with a team like City, because he won’t play against many of the lesser teams in the Premier League.

“This is a good game for Tottenham and I’d expect them to win it. Leicester will have one eye on their European games and I don’t see anything but a Tottenham victory here.”

Tottenham have won seven of their past 10 home games against Leicester, losing the other three fixtures.

Spurs secured a dramatic win against Leicester in the reverse fixture back in January when Steven Bergwijn scored twice in added time to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

