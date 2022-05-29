Tottenham Hotspur are just “one step” away from signing Ivan Perisic on a free transfer from Inter Milan, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 33-year-old’s current deal at Inter is set to expire this summer and he looks poised to leave the Italian club after having spent the last six seasons at the San Siro.

Spurs have been touted as a possible destination for the Croatian attacker in recent days, and Italian reporter Romano now claims that Perisic is “ready” to accept a two-year contract offer from the north London club.

The reporter says that the Lilywhites have been working on a deal to sign Perisic since Monday, and the winger is now just “one step” away from completing his move to the Premier League outfit.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano wrote: “Tottenham are closing on Ivan Perisic deal, work in progress since Monday. Perisic wants to anticipate the final green light as he’s now ready to accept two-year deal.

“Croatian winger is really one step away from Spurs – just waiting for his communication to Inter.”

Perisic has been a consistent performer for Inter since joining the club in the summer of 2015, scoring 55 goals in 254 games for the Italian outfit and helping them to win the Serie A title last season.

He made his senior international debut for Croatia in 2011 and has scored 32 goals in 113 games for his country.

Spurs will be looking to add some further quality to their squad this summer after having secured their spot in the top four on the Premier League.

The Lilywhites now have the lure of Champions League football to help attract new signings as Antonio Conte prepares for his first full season in charge of the north London outfit.

