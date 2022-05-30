Tottenham to rival Arsenal for 25-year-old Belgian midfielder – report

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to enter the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans despite the potential of a bidding war with Arsenal, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Spurs are looking at the 25-year-old as a potential candidate to bolster Antonio Conte’s midfield ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The same article states that Tielemans is likely to attract a lot of interest this summer and over the next 12 months seeing as the Belgium international has entered the final year of his current deal.

According to the same story, Conte wants to add more depth to his midfield despite Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur impressing under the Italian in the second half of the season.

ESPN go on to write that Tielemans could be available for as little as £25m in the current transfer window seeing as Leicester are in an awkward position with regards to his contract expiry.

The media outlet reveal that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also a big fan of the Leicester midfielder so the two north London clubs could end up going head-to-head for the Belgian.

The report suggests Spurs may have more financial power in this transfer window seeing as Conte is predicted to be given a transfer war-chest in the region of £150m this summer.

Tielemans, who signed for the Foxes from AS Monaco in January 2019, scored six times and made four assists in 32 games in the Premier League last season.

The 25-year-old scored Leicester’s all-important winner in their 1-0 victory over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final last year.

