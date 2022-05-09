Gary Neville reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal

Gary Neville is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to beat Arsenal in Thursday night’s north London derby showdown.

The Gunners head into the game after having pulled four points clear of their bitter local rivals thanks to a 2-1 victory over Leeds United at The Emirates on Saturday.

Arsenal have now won four games on the spin in the Premier League to help them edge closer to securing a return to the Champions League for next season.

Spurs were pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday night, leaving the Lilywhites four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with three games left to play.

Antonio Conte’s side will be vying to claim a win which would move them just a point behind the Gunners to set up a dramatic finale in the top-four race.

Arsenal, meanwhile, know that a victory against Spurs would secure their spot in the top four and the Champions League for next season. The Gunners are also now just a point behind third-placed Chelsea FC after the Blues were held to a draw by Wolves at the weekend.

Former Manchester United star Neville was not impressed by the way Arsenal requested to have the game postponed earlier in the season, and he feels that Spurs will have the advantage on Thursday night.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville said: “I think it will be a really tasty game on Thursday night, not just because of the fact it’s a north London derby and they’re playing for Champions League places.

“But the way in which this game was called off earlier in the year – even I wasn’t too happy with that!

“I wasn’t comfortable with it, I was doing the game, I was coming down on the Saturday and I just felt that it… wasn’t great. So there will be a little bit of needle, there is anyway so we don’t need to talk that up.

“Look, it’s Arsenal’s to lose but Tottenham on Thursday night, that will be hard for Arsenal. If they come out of there with a draw or a victory they’ll have done very well with the feeling that will be in that stadium against them.

“It’s a big game, I’m looking forward to it. I fancy Tottenham on Thursday night. I thought they were brilliant at Anfield, I thought it was a really good performance because Liverpool are one of the very, very best.”

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United away and Everton at home in their final two games. Tottenham, meanwhile, will face Burnley at home and Norwich City away.

