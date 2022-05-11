Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal

Michael Owen is tipping Thursday night’s north London derby showdown between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to end all square in a 1-1 draw.

The stage is set for an epic top-four battle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as both of the north London clubs look to gain an advantage in the race to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Arsenal head into the game knowing that a win would confirm their spot in the top four and seal their place in the Champions League, with Mikel Arteta’s men having won their last four Premier League games heading into this fixture.

Spurs produced an impressive performance as they claimed a 1-1 draw away to Liverpool FC at the weekend, with Arsenal beating Leeds United 2-1 on Sunday to leave the Gunners four points above their bitter local rivals with three games left to play.

Arsenal are bidding to secure a return to the Champions League via a top-four finish for the first time since 2015-16, when they finished second in the table under Arsene Wenger.

Antonio Conte’s side will be looking to claim a win which would move them back to within one point of Arteta’s team as the race for Champions League qualification approaches its conclusion.

However, former England and Liverpool FC star Owen feels that the game is likely to end all square, and he is tipping it to finish 1-1 in a result which would suit Arsenal much more than Spurs.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I’ve been looking forward to this one for weeks. Spurs may have dropped points at the weekend, but it was an impressive draw at Anfield. You can see what Conte is building, and they aren’t far away from being a very good side.

“For Arsenal, it wasn’t a classic performance, but the win over Leeds was vital in extending their lead over Spurs. Nketiah was in amongst the goals again, he looks a natural finisher.

“Even a draw would be a good result for Arsenal here. I think that’s what we will see. I’m leaning towards 1-1.”

Tottenham will take on Burnley at home and Norwich City away in their final two Premier League games, while Arsenal will face Newcastle United away and Everton at home.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip