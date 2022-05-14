Mark Lawrenson predicts outcome of Tottenham v Burnley

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to ease to a resounding 3-0 win over Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs moved to within a point of fourth-placed Arsenal in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League after a 3-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s side in the north London derby on Thursday night.

Harry Kane scored twice in the first half before Son Heung-min sealed a comfortable win for Spurs to heap pressure on Arsenal in the top-four race with two games left to play.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games to find form at a crucial point of the 2021-22 season with a place in Europe’s premier club competition up for grabs.

Burnley are battling relegation with Everton and Leeds United as the Clarets look to avoid a return to the Championship after a seven-year stint in the Premier League.

Mike Jackson’s side lost 3-1 to Aston Villa last time out to end a three-game winning run and leave Burnley level on points with Leeds.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham to beat Burnley by a three-goal margin in north London on Sunday afternoon.

“Mike Jackson made a brilliant start as Burnley boss but they did not have any kind of spark when they lost at home to Aston Villa last weekend,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They didn’t really put up much resistance, which was very unlike them. It is going to be very interesting to see how they react here, and whether they can make life difficult for Tottenham.

“Spurs’ top-four hopes are still not in their own hands but they are very much alive after their win over Arsenal on Thursday and I think they will put in another big performance here.

“Whatever happens, Burnley are going to be watching anxiously when Leeds play Brighton a little later on Sunday.”

Burnley were 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture back in February thanks to Ben Mee’s first-half winner.

Spurs have won four of their last six games against Burnley in the Premier League.

