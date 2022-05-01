Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Leicester City

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 3-1 win over Leicester City in Sunday’s Premier League clash in north London.

Spurs head into the game after having started the weekend in fifth place in the Premier League table and two points behind north London rivals Arsenal in fourth.

The Lilywhites allowed Arsenal to move above them in the Premier League table last weekend after they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Brentford away from home.

Antonio Conte will be desperate for his side to get back to winning ways ahead of their crunch showdowns against Liverpool FC and Arsenal in their next two games after this own.

Leicester City came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw with AS Roma at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final tie.

The Foxes began the weekend in 10th place in the table, with Brendan Rodgers’ side having only won one of their last five outings in the Premier League.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is not expecting Spurs to have any problems against the Foxes on Sunday and he is tipping them to claim a 3-1 win to reclaim fourth spot, before Arsenal travel to West Ham later in the day.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I can’t believe Spurs’ last two results. They looked full of confidence and goals, I don’t know what’s happened. The only positive, is that they haven’t lost too much ground to Arsenal in the race for fourth.

“Leicester got a point against Villa last week, but it wasn’t a classic. They’ve not been finding the net as much recently. They’ve drawn two in a row, and they probably should have won both.

“A third game in a row without a win would be unthinkable for Spurs. I’m predicting a 3-1 win.”

Tottenham have won three of their last five games in the Premier League, losing one and drawing the other.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip