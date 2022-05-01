Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Leicester

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to bolster their top-four hopes with a vital win against Leicester City in north London on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs started the Premier League weekend in fifth position and two point behind Arsenal in the race to secure a Champions League qualification spot with five games left to play in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Tottenham have dropped points in their last two Premier League games to fall behind Arsenal in the top-four race after a 1-0 loss to Brighton and a goalless draw with Brentford.

The Lilywhites have the fifth-best home record in the Premier League despite their surprise defeat by Graham Potter’s side in their last fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Leicester drew 1-1 with AS Roma in the first leg of their Uefa Conference League semi-final on Thursday night after Gianluca Mancini’s own goal cancelled out Lorenzo Pellegrini’s opener at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes will travel to the English capital with one eye on the return leg in Rome seeing as Leicester are languishing in midtable with no realistic possibility of finishing in the Uefa qualification spots in the Premier League.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-0 win over Leicester on Sunday.

“Tottenham have dropped points in some unexpected places in the past couple of weeks, losing at home to Brighton and then being held by Brentford,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I think this is a good game for them to get their top-four bid back on track, though.

“Leicester played Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday, with the second leg next week, and that competition is their priority now because winning it is the only way they are getting back in Europe next season.”

Leicester are looking to record successive victories at Tottenham for the first time in their history after the Foxes were 2-0 winners against Spurs in December 2020.

Spurs were 3-2 winners against Leicester at the King Power Stadium in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip