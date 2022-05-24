West Ham United are to make an offer to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Hammers are keen to bring the 29-year-old midfielder back to the London Stadium after he enjoyed a successful six-month loan stint at the east London club last season.

According to the same article, Lingard is likely to have a number of suitors this summer but West Ham United have made an early advance to try and bring the midfielder back to the club.

Lingard enjoyed a fruitful six-month spell with the east London club last season, scoring nine goals in 16 games for the Hammers under David Moyes.

The English attacking midfielder barely featured for Manchester United this season, scoring two goals and making one assist in a total of 22 appearances in all competitions.

Although he made 16 appearances in the Premier League for the Red Devils this term, he only started two of those games – and he started just four games in all competitions this term under Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the story, West Ham United have also discussed the possibility of making moves to sign Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter and Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.

The Hammers will play in the Europa Conference League next season after having finished in seventh place in the Premier League table and two points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be looking to revamp their squad this summer as they prepare for Erik ten Hag to take charge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils slumped to a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace on the final day of the season, leaving them in sixth place in the table and playing in the Europa League next term.

The same article in The Daily Mail also suggests that midfielder Paul Pogba could be set to rejoin his former club Juventus in the summer transfer window on a free transfer.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip