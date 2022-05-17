Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Luis Diaz following his sparkling start to life as a Liverpool FC player.

The Colombia international has earned plenty of new admirers following his bright start at Anfield following his transfer from FC Porto in January.

The 25-year-old was in good form once again on Saturday as he posed a constant threat for Liverpool FC in their FA Cup final victory against Chelsea FC at Wembley.

Diaz is quickly establishing himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Anfield and Liverpool FC’s move to sign him earlier in the year is looking like a stroke of genius from the Reds.

Klopp was asked about Diaz’s performance in the FA Cup final on Saturday night, and the German head coach could not hide his delight at the way the attacking midfielder has been playing lately.

Asked about Diaz at his post-match news conference, Klopp replied: “What a boy, what a story, what a player – but he should have scored! I think we agree, he agrees probably.

“The speed he has is insane. Not to forget, he played on the side of [Trevoh] Chalobah and Reece James and getting in a situation like this is absolutely unlikely.

“The big chance he had in the first half, I think it was a pass from Trent [Alexander-Arnold] – if you want, we can talk about his performance as well, by the way – and he should have scored in that moment with his quality. That’s how it is.

“But what a player. He’s outstanding. He’s a fantastic boy. It’s so funny, so we hug each other after the game and just shout vamos and whatever, the few words I know in a similar language. It’s so funny.

“But he gets our football 100 per cent. We thought we saw that at Porto but that it’s really like this, I feel really lucky as well, to be honest. He fits like a glove to our football and that’s really, really special.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are preparing for their Premier League trip to take on Southampton on Tuesday night as they look move to within one point of leaders Manchester City heading into the final round of fixtures.

The Reds are still in with a chance of winning a quadruple of major trophies as they eye the Premier League and Champions League titles.

It will be a quick turnaround for Klopp and his players, with the Reds boss admitting that he may have to mix up his starting line-up for the trip to St Mary’s.

Klopp said: “Look, I said before that the quadruple thing, it’s absolutely outstanding that we can talk about it. Crazy.

“But we sit here now, it’s already 20 past nine and we play on Tuesday night against Southampton. I have no clue – really no clue in this moment – who I can line up on Tuesday.

“I think we will have to make a few changes. And then we will go there, probably the last home game of the season for them. They don’t want to lose their last home game and that will be incredibly tough.

“So the quadruple is ‘on’ if you want, but off as well because of the situation we are in, that’s how it is. But that’s not important in the moment, to be honest.”

