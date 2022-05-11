Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Wolves v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to take another big step towards retaining the Premier League title with a 2-0 win away to Wolves on Wednesday night.

The Citizens were able to capitalise on Liverpool FC’s slip-up against Tottenham at the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s men having sealed a 5-0 win at home to Newcastle United on Sunday after the Reds drew 1-1 with Spurs the day before.

Manchester City are top of the table as they look to retain the title following the disappointment of their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid last week, with the league now their last remaining hope of a trophy this season.

Wolves head into this game after having mounted an impressive comeback from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw away to Chelsea FC on Saturday afternoon.

The West Midlands side are currently eighth in the table as they bid to try and secure a place in Europe for next season.

However, former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is not expecting the Citizens to have any problems at Molineux on Wednesday night and he is backing Manchester City to claim all three points to edge themselves closer to retaining the title.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I didn’t see Wolves draw with Chelsea coming, particularly with 15 minutes to go! To come from two goals down was really impressive and showed what a good side they can be.

“All eyes were on City against Newcastle to see how they would react after that defeat in Madrid. Pep couldn’t have asked for a better response from his side, they dominated the game. They scored five, which could have been more. You wouldn’t have known City lost in midweek.

“I’ve got to fancy them again here. 2-0 City.”

Manchester City will take on West Ham away from home and Aston Villa at The Etihad in their remaining two Premier League games after Wednesday’s clash.

