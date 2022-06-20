Fabio Vieira makes promise to Arsenal fans after joining from FC Porto

Fabio Vieira has promised that he will work as hard as he can after completing his transfer to Arsenal from FC Porto.

The midfielder has become the north London side’s second signing of the summer transfer window after the Gunners also snapped up Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

FC Porto confirmed in a statement that Arsenal would be paying an initial €35m (£29.9m) to land Vieira, with the figure rising to a potential €40m (£34.2m) with add-ons included.

The 22-year-old played a key role in the FC Porto team last season as he helped them to win the Portuguese league title, scoring six goals and making 14 assists in 27 games in the top flight.

He also made two assists in the European competitions for FC Porto last season and netted once in the Taca de Portugal.

Now, Vieira has spoken out about his decision to move to The Emirates this summer, insisting that he will do everything he can to help Mikel Arteta’s team next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Daily Mirror, Vieira said: “I was always happy at Porto but this chance is important for any professional. I have always watched the Premier League on TV.

“Playing in the Premier League won’t be easy and I promise only to work, work, work.

“My agent worked on the deal between the two clubs and I accepted the deal because it was important for all parties.”

Vieira came through the FC Porto youth system and scored 10 goals in 75 games for the Portuguese club’s first team.

He has made 21 appearances for Portugal’s Under-21 side, scoring 13 goals in 21 games for his country at that level. Vieira was also voted player of the tournament at last year’s European Under-21 Championship.

