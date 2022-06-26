Paul Merson believes that Arsenal fans can start to “get excited” about the season ahead if the club sign Gabriel Jesus in the summer transfer window.

The north London side have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Brazil international to The Emirates from Manchester City this summer, with reports in recent days suggesting that the Gunners have reached a verbal agreement with the Citizens over a transfer fee for the 25-year-old forward.

It is thought that Arsenal still need to reach an agreement on personal terms with Gabriel Jesus ahead of the proposed transfer but it does appear that the north Londoners are closing in on his signature.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his squad this summer as he aims to try and steer the Gunners back into the top four next season, with Arsenal already having wrapped up deals for Brazilian teenager Marquinhos and FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Now, former Arsenal and England star Merson has explained why he thinks it is vital that the Gunners wrap up a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus as quickly as possible.

Writing in his column for The Daily Star, Merson said: “Arsenal must get Gabriel Jesus if they are serious about getting back into the top four.

“They have got to get him. It’s that simple. Everything goes out of the window if they don’t.

“They don’t need young players with potential like Fabio Vieira. They need experience. And Jesus has plenty of that.

“They need to sort the Jesus signing out very quickly. I think he is good enough to transform Arsenal. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

“Yes, he does miss chances but he never goes hiding and he’s a centre forward who is desperate to score goals. He has that hunger and a little bit of a selfish streak and you need that.

“If they get Jesus I think Arsenal fans can start to get excited. But if they don’t, they are going to be so far short.”

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have agreed a fee of around £45m to land Gabriel Jesus this summer, with the north London side also expected to return with an improved bid for Leeds United man Raphinha.

The same story also claims that Gabriel Jesus has indicated his desire to move to Arsenal and work under former Manchester City assistant coach Arteta at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip