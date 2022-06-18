Arsenal are in talks to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer as the Gunners look to kick-start their recruitment drive, according to reports.

Sky Sports is claiming that the Gunners are holding discussions about a deal to bring the impressive forward to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking line-up ahead of the new campaign.

According to the story, Manchester City value Gabriel Jesus at around £50m and Arsenal are one of “a number of clubs” interested in signing the forward, whose place in the first team at The Etihad has been cast into doubt following the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The article claims that although the Citizens do not want to lose Gabriel Jesus, they understand his desire to want to play more regular first-team football.

The Brazil international scored eight goals and made eight assists in 28 Premier League games last season but he was limited to 21 starts in the English top flight.

In total, Gabriel Jesus netted 13 goals last season and made nine assists from 41 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the same story also says that Arsenal are close to tying up a deal to sign FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira for a fee which could be worth £35m including add-ons.

The deal to sign the midfielder should be completed shortly, once he passes a medical and finalises personal terms, according to the report.

The 22-year-old Vieira netted six goals and made 14 assists in 27 league games for FC Porto last season and also made two assists in Europe for the Portuguese club.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip