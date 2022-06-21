Arsenal and Manchester United have both shown an interest in signing Tammy Abraham from AS Roma this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that both of the English clubs have explored the possibility of bringing the former Chelsea FC star back to the Premier League ahead of next season.

Abraham has enjoyed an upturn in form since his move to AS Roma from Chelsea FC last summer, with the striker having become a regular fixture in Jose Mourinho’s team. He scored 21 goals and made four assists in all competitions last season and helped AS Roma to win the Europa Conference League under Mourinho.

According to the article, both Arsenal and Manchester United have shown interest in the possibility of bringing Abraham to the Premier League this summer, although it appears that the striker is not likely to be the prime attacking target of either club.

The story points out that Arsenal are currently focusing their efforts on signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, but the Gunners could turn to Abraham if that deal falls through.

The article also says that Abraham’s former club Chelsea FC have not yet expressed any interest in in resigning the striker – but the Blues will be able to re-sign him for £69m in 2023 by activating a buyback clause in his contract should they so wish.

However, despite all of the speculation Corriere dello Sport claim that Abraham is happy at AS Roma and is not planning on leaving the Italian club this summer.

Abraham is a product of the Chelsea FC youth system and he scored 30 goals in 82 games for the Blues’ first team. He was shipped out on loan to Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa before being given a run in the first team under Frank Lampard in the 2019-20 campaign.

The striker has scored three goals in 11 games for England since making his senior international debut back in 2017.

