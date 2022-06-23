‘I hope we can’: Arsenal chief hints at further signings this summer

Arsenal technical director Edu has hinted that the Gunners’ summer transfer business will not stop with the signing of Fabio Vieira.

The north London club confirmed a deal to bring the 22-year-old FC Porto midfielder to The Emirates this week after having already wrapped up a move for Brazil youth international forward Marquinhos.

Arsenal have also managed to tie their striker Eddie Nketiah down to a new long-term contract at the club as Arteta prepares for the new campaign and aims to steer the north London club back into the Champions League via a top-four finish.

The Gunners continue to be linked with a number of potential signings this summer, with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus having been touted as one of the club’s main targets ahead of the new campaign.

Now, former Gunners midfielder Edu has revealed that the club are continuing to work on deals to sign new players ahead of next season.

Asked if Arsenal fans can expect further good news on signings, Edu replied: “Yes. I think we still have some good conversations and positive conversations to be fair. I hope we can give to the fans some good news.”

The Arsenal technical director also revealed that the Gunners are focused on bringing in young players with plenty of potential as they look to rejuvenate their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Asked whether investment in youth is part of Arsenal’s transfer strategy, Edu replied: “One hundred per cent. That has to be Arsenal.

“We have to go into the market for exciting players with the right age, right attitude and right mentality. We want to see a club like Arsenal with a young squad, an exciting squad with a big, big future because as I said last summer, the idea is to have a young squad. We want to give them the opportunity to play together for two, three, four, five or six seasons.

“We still have a lot to do but we are really excited to start the season with the players we target and the players we want to sign.”

Arsenal are aiming to break back into the top four next season after they missed out on a top-four finish by just two points last term.

