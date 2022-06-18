‘Everything is in place’: Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Arsenal star’s future

Eddie Nketiah is poised to stay at Arsenal and sign a new contract with the north London club, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The striker’s situation at The Emirates has been a talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his contract expires this summer.

Arsenal named Nketiah on their list of players who are out of contract earlier in the month as they continued to hold talks over his future after having offered the striker a new deal.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has revealed that Nketiah is fully expected to stay at Arsenal and sign a new contract with the north London side after his eye-catching run in the first team at The Emirates towards the end of last season.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “I wanted to say to Arsenal fans that they saw this farewell message last week from Arsenal to players out of contract – and Nketiah is out of contract with Arsenal – but all the parties are pretty relaxed.

“They feel like his contract will be extended so there is a very good chance to extend his contract with Arsenal. Everything is in place and everything is agreed.”

The 23-year-old forward found himself as a more regular fixture in the Arsenal team in the second half of last season following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s exit to FC Barcelona on a free transfer in January.

Nketiah managed to score five goals and make one assist in 21 Premier League games but his goals were not enough to fire the Gunners into the top four.

The striker also netted five times in five League Cup games before the Gunners were knocked out of the cup competition by Liverpool FC at the semi-final stage.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip