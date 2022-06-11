Fabrizio Romano names players as ‘priorities’ for Arsenal in transfer window

Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans are Arsenal’s main two “priorities” in the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side are expected to bolster their squad this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to assemble a team capable of breaking back into the top four next season after having so closely missed out on Champions League qualification last term.

Arsenal ended up just two points behind bitter local rivals Tottenham in the race for the top four after the Gunners found themselves in the driving seat to finish fourth in the closing stages of the campaign.

Attentions at The Emirates will now be firmly focused on the recruitment strategy Arteta and his staff are looking to put into place as they aim to revamp the squad ahead of next term.

The Gunners have already confirmed the departure of striker Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the north London side to sign for FC Barcelona back in January.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Manchester City attacker Gabriel Jesus, while Leeds United star Raphinha and Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans have also been linked with possible moves to The Emirates.

However, Italian reporter Romano has now taken to social media to reveal that although Arsenal are thought to hold an interest in Raphinha, the Gunners are focusing on Gabriel Jesus and Tielemans as their main transfer targets for the summer window as things stand.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: Arsenal have genuine interest in Raphinha since March, he’s always been appreciated – but there’s still no bid or negotiation with Leeds. Gabriel Jesus and Tielemans, priorities.

“Leeds won’t accept less than €55m for Raphinha, as of now – message sent to Barca days ago.”

Gabriel Jesus has been tipped to leave Manchester City this summer after the Citizens confirmed a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the year.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip