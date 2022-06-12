Jack Wilshere has admitted that he would “love” to see Gabriel Jesus move to Arsenal from Manchester City this summer – and claims that the Gunners have a “big chance” of landing the Brazilian.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in the Brazilian attacker in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta looks to add to his forward line ahead of the new season.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having left the club this year, the north Londoners will be keen to bring in some fresh attacking talent before the new season gets under way.

The speculation about Gabriel Jesus’s future at The Etihad has increased further after Manchester City confirmed a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund last month, increasing the competition for places in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Whether Gabriel Jesus will be willing to move to The Emirates despite the lack of Champions League football next season remains to be seen, but former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere feels that the move would be an excellent one for his old club.

He also believes that Mikel Arteta’s relationship with the player from his time as Manchester City assistant coach may help the Gunners’ cause.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, about Gabriel Jesus’s future, Wilshere said: “I think they will be queuing up to sign him. Arsenal will have a big chance of signing him because of his relationship with Mikel Arteta.

“I can see Newcastle going for him as well but I would love to see him at Arsenal.”

The 25-year-old only started 21 of Manchester City’s 38 games in the Premier League last season, scoring eight goals and making eight assists in a total of 28 appearances in the top flight.

He also netted four goals and made one assist in eight Champions League games last season to help Guardiola’s men to reach the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Arsenal last week confirmed the departure of French forward Lacazette on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

The Gunners also revealed that striker Eddie Nketiah is out of contract this summer – but the club noted that there had been a “contract offered” and there were “ongoing discussions” about the young forward signing a new deal and remaining at The Emirates.

Nketiah, 23, scored five goals and made one assist in 21 Premier League games for the Gunners last term and also netted five times in five League Cup appearances.

