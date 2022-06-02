John Barnes believes that Gabriel Jesus would be a better option for Arsenal than Tottenham Hotspur should the Brazilian forward leave Manchester City this summer.

The attacker has been linked with a transfer away from The Etihad in recent weeks, and the speculation about his future has heightened since City confirmed a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund ahead of next season.

Gabriel Jesus has been touted as a possible target for Arsenal in recent weeks, although it is not clear what impact the Gunners’ failure to finish in the top four may have on any potential move.

Tottenham pipped Arsenal to a top-four finish to secure Champions League football for next season, and Antonio Conte’s side now have the lure of Champions League football to help them attract new players this summer.

Former Liverpool FC and England winger Barnes feels that Gabriel Jesus would be a good signing for both of the north London clubs – however, he feels that he may be a better option for Arsenal, who are currently short on options up front.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “Gabriel Jesus could suit either Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal. Both have good managers and are good clubs.

“From a club perspective, Arsenal are more in need of a centre forward than Spurs when you look at the fact that they still have Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

“But this is modern football – in the old days if a club wanted you, you’d move there, there wasn’t an auction like it is today with other clubs. A player went to the club that came in for them, without a deal being hijacked.

“From Gabriel Jesus’s point of view, he also has to ask himself with Kane and Son if he’d be playing regularly in the same position, which he won’t. Arsenal need Jesus more and he’ll be better suited there.”

Last week, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Arsenal want to sign Gabriel Jesus as a “priority” this summer and “nothing has changed” despite the Gunners missing out on a place in the Champions League.

Posting on Twitter last week, Romano wrote: “Arsenal want Gabriel Jesus as priority and nothing has changed, even after missing on Champions League spot race. More to follow in the coming days.”

Gabriel Jesus started 21 of Manchester City’s 38 games in the Premier League last season, scoring eight goals and making eight assists in 28 games as he helped the Citizens to defend their title.

