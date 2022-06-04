Paul Merson has picked Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s player of the season following his impressive debut campaign at The Emirates.

The goalkeeper joined the Gunners from Sheffield United last summer and quickly established himself as the number one between the posts ahead of Bernd Leno under Mikel Arteta.

Ramsdale, 24, played in all but four of Arsenal’s 38 games in the Premier League last season as the Gunners challenged for a top-four finish but ultimately ended up fifth behind local rivals Tottenham.

The shot-stopper also featured three times in the League Cup for Arteta’s men in what was a largely impressive campaign for the former Sheffield United goalkeeper.

Ramsdale also made his senior debut for the England national team following his move to The Emirates when he featured in the 10-0 victory over San Marino in World Cup qualifying back in November.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson has now picked Ramsdale as the club’s player of the season following his impressive debut campaign at the north London club, claiming that the goalkeeper deserves the accolade ahead of attacker Bukayo Saka.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I could’ve just as easily gone with Bukayo Saka here, but Aaron Ramsdale has been exceptional.

“He’s had a couple of shaky performances, but he’s exceeded expectations and has been outstanding in most of the games he’s played.

“When Arsenal were chasing him around last year, I was sitting here wondering why they wanted a goalkeeper who’d let in more goals than anyone else in the last three years. Arteta got it right here, and Ramsdale’s made me eat my words.”

Merson also praised Saka for his impressive campaign for the Gunners, with the England international having scored 12 goals and made seven assists in 43 games in all competitions and having featured in all 38 of the club’s Premier League matches.

“Bukayo Saka was a close second to Aaron Ramsdale and has been a revelation for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta,” Merson added. “He’s been a threat in the final third and has enjoyed a great season.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip