Paul Merson makes prediction about where Arsenal will finish next season

Paul Merson says he has been encouraged by Arsenal’s transfer business so far this summer and is tipping the Gunners to be one of the main challengers for a top-four finish next season.

The north Londoners have wasted no time in the summer transfer market and have already wrapped up the signings of Brazilian teenager Marquinhos, midfielder Fabio Vieira and goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Arsenal are also understood to be on the brink of completing a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City to further bolster their attacking line-up as the Gunners look to break back into the top four next season.

The Gunners came within a whisker of securing a return to the Champions League last season when they ended up fifth in the table and two points behind arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson has been pleased by what he has seen from the Gunners in the summer window and is tipping them to be one of the main contenders for a top-four finish next term, while also claiming they will be one of the favourites to win the Europa League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “Jesus is the big one. I’m a big fan, I like him. Pep Guardiola played him in a lot of big matches – he trusts him. He’s a centre forward who wants to score goals.

“People say he misses chances but everybody misses chances. The name of the game is when you miss a chance, you’re not scared to get back into the box and miss another one, and he’s definitely one of those players.

“I like what Arsenal have done to get that over the line. I think they’re in for a good season. There’s a project going on and they’ll be fighting for fourth place with Man United and Tottenham. If they can get into the Champions League and have a good cup run – the Europa is winnable – with the squad they’re building they’ve got a chance of getting some silverware this season.

“I like what [Edu and Mikel Arteta] are doing. They’ve got to get in the top four sooner rather than later.”

Arsenal have not finished in the top four since their second-placed finish under Arsene Wenger back in 2016, and the north Londoners have not won the title since their unbeaten triumph in 2004.

The north London side will kick off their Premier League season with a trip to Crystal Palace on 5 August.

