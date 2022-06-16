Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds United this summer, according to reports.

The Athletic is reporting that the two north London clubs are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old’s situation at Elland Road as they consider adding to their attacking options this summer.

The same story says that Arsenal and Spurs may soon be at the front of the race for the attacker amid suggestions that FC Barcelona will be unable to fund a deal for the Brazilian.

Chelsea FC also hold an interest in Raphinha, but the Blues are currently working on a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona on a free transfer, the story also says.

The article also claims that Leeds United may be willing to part company with Raphinha this summer as long as their valuation of the player is met.

Tottenham are also interested in signing Richarlison from Everton and the north London side will not sign both Brazilians this summer, according to the report.

Leeds United have accepted that they no long anticipate Raphinha signing a new contract at Elland Road and it is likely that the Brazilian would be open to a move to a club playing in Europe next season.

Raphinha was a regular fixture in the Leeds United team last season, scoring 11 goals and making three assists in 35 Premier League games for the Whites as they finished 17th in the table and just avoided relegation to the Championship.

The attacker has scored three goals in nine games for the Brazilian national team since making his debut for his country last year.

He has scored 17 goals in 67 games for Leeds United in all competitions since his switch to Elland Road from Rennes in October 2020.

Arsenal have already confirmed a deal to sign Brazilian forward Marquinhos, 19, on a long-term contract from Sao Paulo this summer.

