William Saliba sends clear message to Arsenal fans about his future

William Saliba has confirmed that he is fully expecting to be part of Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal for next season.

The French defender initially signed for the Gunners from Saint-Etienne back in 2019 but he is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the north London club.

Saliba has spent time on loan to Saint-Etienne, Nice and most recently Marseille, with the 21-year-old having gained some important first-team experience during his spells away from his parent club.

He was a constant fixture in the Marseille team last season as he helped them to finish second in the Ligue 1 table behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Indeed, Saliba played in all but two of the French side’s Ligue 1 games last term and also made six appearances in the Europa League.

Saliba is now due to return to Arsenal this summer as he looks to compete for a place in the first team under Arteta, who is aiming to help the Gunners go one step further than last season and finish in the top four.

The defender, who made his first appearance for the France national team back in March, has now revealed that the plan is for him to link up with his Arsenal team-mates over the summer ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Telefoot, as quoted by Metro, Saliba said: “I belong to Arsenal, I still have two years left.

“I will be back with Arsenal. I have played zero matches and I still want to show them my true face and have the chance to play for these fans and this great club.

“But it doesn’t just depend on me. In any case, to leave like this, would be a shame.”

Arsenal fans will be hoping to see Saliba perform well for the Gunners next season as the north Londoners look to break back into the top four.

The north London club were reported to have paid around £27m to sign Saliba from Saint-Etienne when his move to The Emirates was confirmed back in July 2019.

