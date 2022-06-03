Wojciech Szczesny makes prediction about Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Wojciech Szczesny feels that Arsenal are moving in the right direction under Mikel Arteta despite having missed out on a top-four finish last season.

The north Londoners were in the driving seat to claim a spot in next season’s Champions League, but defeats by Tottenham and Newcastle allowed Spurs to leapfrog them in the table and finish in the final qualification place.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on a top-four finish, finishing fifth represents a significant improvement for Arteta’s side, who had finished in eighth place the season before.

All eyes at The Emirates will now be on the players the Gunners look to try and sign in the summer transfer window as Arteta aims to build a side capable of breaking back into the Premier League’s top four next season.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny was a regular fixture in the Juventus team last season as he helped the Italian side to finish in fourth place in the Serie A table.

And the ex-Gunners shot-stopper feels that there is plenty to be positive about for the north London side as they prepare for next season under their Spanish head coach.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Szczesny said of Arsenal’s fifth-placed finish: “As a fan it was really disappointing.

“They gave it a good go, and nobody would have said before the season started that they had a chance.

“They were still in it with two games of the season left. It’s disappointing but they have actually done a good job this year.”

The Poland international added: “I can see Mikel’s idea of football, he has a young team so they will be alright.

“Another couple of years and they will be back in the Champions League.”

Arsenal have not finished in the top four since the 2015-16 campaign under Arsene Wenger, when they came second behind Leicester City.

The north London club are being linked with a host of potential signings this summer as Arteta aims to bolster his squad, with a new forward seemingly top of the wish-list following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure to FC Barcelona in the January transfer window.

