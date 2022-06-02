Arsenal are on the cusp of signing Aaron Hickey from Bologna this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Gunners are looking to wrap up a deal to sign the Scottish defender in the 2022 summer transfer window to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive options.

The same article states that the north London side have made signing Hickey one of their priorities this summer after he impressed in the Italian top flight last term.

According to the same story, Arsenal are ready to pay £21.25m for the Bologna defender despite having a reduced budget following their top-four disappointment.

The report claims that Arsenal want to sign a new full-back to compete with Kieran Tierney for a starting spot on the left side of Arteta’s defence next term.

Arsenal’s £21.25 should be sufficient to convince Bologna to part company with Hickey seeing as the Serie A side signed the teenager from Hearts in a £1.5m deal two years ago, according to the same story.

The Sun reveal Bayern Munich have been linked with Hickey, while Brentford, Newcastle United and West Ham are also thought to be admirers of the Scottish defender.

Hickey scored five times and made one assist in 36 games in Serie A last term.

The Bologna defender has already been capped twice by Scotland.

Meanwhile, Arsenal youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have both been nominated for the 2021-22 men’s PFA Young Player of the Year award.

The pair were both regular fixtures in the Arsenal first-team last season as the Gunners finished in fifth place in the Premier League table.

