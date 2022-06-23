Arsenal are leading Newcastle United in the race to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer, according to a report in England.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are frontrunners to recruit the 26-year-old in the 2022 summer transfer window despite plenty of interest in the Serie A talent.

The same article states that Arsenal are facing direct competition from Newcastle but Manchester City and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Ruiz’s situation at the Italian club ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to the same story, Ruiz is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season so Napoli would be willing to accept an offer in the region of £28.5m from an interested suitor this summer.

The report reveals that Newcastle had a £42m offer rejected six months ago so Eddie Howe’s side are likely to return with a bid seeing as Ruiz’s price tag has significantly reduced since their first offer.

But Corriere dello Sport claim that Arsenal are the “most interested party” in Ruiz’s signature as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his options in the middle of the park after a fifth-placed finish last term.

The Italian media outlet suggests that Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle have all “made their move” so it’s up to Ruiz to decide where his future lies.

Ruiz has scored seven goals and has made four assists in 32 games in Serie A last term.

