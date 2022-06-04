Arsenal have earmarked Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus as their top target in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are looking to sign a long-term replacement for Alexandre Lacazette ahead of the France international’s anticipated departure this summer.

The same article underlines the fact that Arsenal need to strengthen their forward line following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to FC Barcelona in January, combined with Lacazette’s uncertain future.

According to the same story, Mikel Arteta has made it clear that his preferred choice would be Jesus after the Brazil international’s impressive end to the 2022-23 season.

The Daily Mirror go on to write that Jesus’ place in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI is in doubt seeing as Erling Haaland is set to join the Premier League champions this summer.

The media outlet suggest that Arsenal are ready to capitalise on the uncertainty by making an offer in the region of £40m for the South American forward – despite the Gunners missing out on a place in the Champions League for next season.

But the article states that the Eastlands outfit are likely to demand a transfer fee in excess of £40m for Jesus.

Juventus are also interested in the Manchester City forward, which may complicate the north London side’s hopes of signing Jesus, according to the report.

The 25-year-old, who joined Manchester City from Palmeiras in 2017, scored eight times and made eight assists in 28 games in the Premier League this season.

Jesus, who has scored 19 goals in 55 games for Brazil since making his debut in 2016, has won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup, three League Cups and the Community Shield at Manchester City.

