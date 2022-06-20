Arsenal will “push again” to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax but their “main priority” right now is landing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, according to Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners were linked with a move to sign the Argentina international last week as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his defence ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Athletic reported on Friday that the Gunners had failed with a €30m offer for the 24-year-old after Ajax turned down the north London side’s opening bid.

But Arsenal are expected to return with an improved proposal in order to get the signing over the line as Arteta continues to build after their fifth-placed finish last term.

The north London side have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Jesus from Manchester City, especially after the Premier League champions signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Romano revealed on his Twitter account that Arsenal will “push again” to sign the Ajax defender but the Italian journalist has claimed that technical director Edu has identified Jesus as his main target this summer.

Romano wrote on his Twitter page: “Arsenal plan to push again with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez. He’s top target for Arsenal, as revealed by [journalist] David Ornstein – Ajax turned down €30m opening bid as they really hope to keep Lisandro.

“…but been told main priority for Edu these days is Gabriel Jesus.”

Martinez has won back-to-back Eredivisie titles with Ajax under the management for newly-appointed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

The Argentina international moved to Ajax from Defensa y Justicia in May 2019 following four seasons in the Argentine Premier Division.

The Gunners have so far wrapped up deals for Sao Paulo forward Marquinhos and FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira, as well as goalkeeper Matt Turner this summer as Arteta aims to steer Arsenal back into the top four next season.

