Arsenal have made a £35m bid to sign Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez and Manchester United could follow suit with an offer of their own, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is claiming that the Gunners have made a “formal offer” to bring the 24-year-old to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta aims to bolster his back-line ahead of next season.

The story claims that Arsenal’s interest in Martinez could spark Manchester United into the race for his signature following the Red Devils’ failure to land Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Manchester United have since switched their attentions to signing Martinez from Ajax but the Red Devils are currently trailing Arsenal in the race for the defender’s signature, according to the report.

The north London side are said to be “hopeful” that their bid for Martinez – who scored one goal and made three assists in 24 league games last season – will be accepted by Ajax as they look to bolster their options at the back.

The story also claims that Manchester United are closing in on the signing of midfielder Frenkie De Jong from Ajax for a fee of around £68m as they continue to negotiate with FC Barcelona.

Arsenal bolstered their options at the back last season with the big-money signing of Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Gunners are also set to welcome French defender William Saliba into their squad for next season following his three loan spells in France since having initially signed for the north Londoners back in 2019.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are aiming to break back into the top four next season after they finished fifth and sixth in the Premier League table respectively last term.

