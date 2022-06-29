Gossip

Arsenal make £35m bid to sign Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez - report

Arsenal have made an offer to sign Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, says report

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Wednesday 29 June 2022, 05:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Marco Iacobucci / depositphotos.com)

Arsenal have made a £35m bid to sign Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez and Manchester United could follow suit with an offer of their own, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is claiming that the Gunners have made a “formal offer” to bring the 24-year-old to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta aims to bolster his back-line ahead of next season.

The story claims that Arsenal’s interest in Martinez could spark Manchester United into the race for his signature following the Red Devils’ failure to land Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Manchester United have since switched their attentions to signing Martinez from Ajax but the Red Devils are currently trailing Arsenal in the race for the defender’s signature, according to the report.

The north London side are said to be “hopeful” that their bid for Martinez – who scored one goal and made three assists in 24 league games last season – will be accepted by Ajax as they look to bolster their options at the back.

The story also claims that Manchester United are closing in on the signing of midfielder Frenkie De Jong from Ajax for a fee of around £68m as they continue to negotiate with FC Barcelona.

Arsenal bolstered their options at the back last season with the big-money signing of Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Gunners are also set to welcome French defender William Saliba into their squad for next season following his three loan spells in France since having initially signed for the north Londoners back in 2019.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are aiming to break back into the top four next season after they finished fifth and sixth in the Premier League table respectively last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Raheem Sterling
Fabrizio Romano: Man City's Raheem Sterling is 'keen' on move to Chelsea FC
Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano gives another update on Man United’s link to Frenkie De Jong
Gossip
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal make £35m bid to sign Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez - report
Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano: Man United 'getting closer' to signing Frenkie De Jong
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer reacts to Liverpool FC’s signing of Darwin Nunez
Related Articles

Home »
Related Articles

Gossip
Raheem Sterling
Fabrizio Romano: Man City's Raheem Sterling is 'keen' on move to Chelsea FC
Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano gives another update on Man United’s link to Frenkie De Jong
Gossip
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal make £35m bid to sign Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez - report
Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano: Man United 'getting closer' to signing Frenkie De Jong
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer reacts to Liverpool FC’s signing of Darwin Nunez
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature