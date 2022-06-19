Arsenal are interested in a potential deal for Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners have earmarked the 24-year-old as a player capable of improving their defence ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The same article states that Arsenal have already failed with a €30m offer for the Ajax defender – but the north London side are expected to return with an improved bid in the coming days.

According to the same story, the Gunners believe that Martinez can provide competition and cover for their left-sided centre-half Gabriel in Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Athletic add that the Argentinian defender is also adept at playing as a full-back so Martinez could compete with Kieran Tierney for the left-back position.

The website report states that Martinez’s potential arrival would give Arsenal the opportunity to allow Nuno Tavares to move on loan next term in order to gain more first-team experience.

Martinez scored one goal and made three assists in 24 games in the Eredivisie last season.

The Argentina international has spent the past three seasons at the Dutch club after establishing himself as a key player under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Martinez has won back-to-back Eredivisie titles as well as the Dutch Cup over the last two seasons in the Netherlands.

Arsenal have already agreed deals to sign Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira in the 2022 summer transfer window.

