Arsenal are continuing to monitor Marco Asensio’s situation at Real Madrid ahead of a potential move for the Spain international, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners have earmarked Asensio as a player capable of improving the north London side’s midfield options ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a fan of the 26-year-old following his impressive performances for Real Madrid over the past six years.

According to the same story, Asensio has one year left on his current deal at Real Madrid but the Spanish midfielder hasn’t been able to agree fresh terms with the Champions League holders.

The report suggests that the three-time Champions League winner could be ready to consider a fresh challenge considering his dissatisfaction with Real Madrid’s contract offer.

The Daily Mirror write that Arsenal are ready to exploit the delicate situation between Asensio and Real Madrid by making an offer for the experienced Spain international this summer.

Asensio has until 20 June to decide upon Real Madrid’s current contract offer before los Blancos will take the proposed deal off the table, according to the report.

Asensio has scored 49 times in 235 games in all competitions since his move to Real Madrid from Mallorca in 2014.

The former Espanyol star has won the La Liga title, three Champions League crowns, the Uefa Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup and Fifa World Club Cup at Real Madrid.

